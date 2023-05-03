Delta Star expanding operation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Delta Star is investing $30.2 million to expand its operation in Lynchburg, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s team.

The expansion will create 149 new jobs.

“Delta Star has been a valuable and reliable employer in the City of Lynchburg for more than 60 years, and the company has grown to become the largest U.S.-owned medium transformer producer in the country,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Manufacturing is a major economic driver across the Commonwealth, and we are proud that this industry leader’s products are not only ‘Made in America’, they are also ‘Made in Virginia’. We congratulate Delta Star on decades of success in the Commonwealth.”

The investment will go towards expanding the company’s manufacturing and headquarters operation in Lynchburg and will include 80,000 square feet of additional manufacturing space to support its mobile and power transformer operations to meet increased demand.

The project will also include a 1400-square-foot corporate building to consolidate headquarters and office function requirements.

