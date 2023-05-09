Birthdays
Run to help homeless in Roanoke

Hustle for the Homeless 5K set for May 20
By Jean Jadhon
Published: May. 9, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Runners will come out May 20 for the Hustle for the Homeless 5K. The money raised will fund The Least of These Ministry. The ministry fills the gap helping homeless people without shelter.

WDBJ7′s Jean Jadhon sat down with The Least of These Ministry founder Dawn Sandoval to find out more about why the homeless population has grown in Roanoke, what her organization does to help and how you can get involved in the Hustle for the Homeless event that’s coming up May 20.

To sign up for the race click here.

