Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests

Hustle for the Homeless 5k fundraises approximately $20,000

Hustle for the Homeless 5k
Hustle for the Homeless 5k(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Hundreds of people ran with a purpose Saturday morning - to help the homeless community in Roanoke.

More than 300 runners took part in the Hustle for the Homeless 5k Saturday.

The race helps raise money for the Least of These Ministries. The group helps provide a safe space for people without shelter.

Organizers say this year they raised around $20,000.

“It allows us to operate our building that offers showers and laundry, meals, pantry items like clothing, tents, things of that nature.,” said The Least of These Ministry Co-Founder Dawn Sandoval. “It also allows us to operate our warming bus, to assist people in finding permanent housing. Just continuing to keep our ministry up and running.”

This is the ministry’s biggest fundraiser. They are thankful to everyone who supported the cause.

Runners say they signed up because today was about giving back.

“I usually do like different ones but when I was looking for them I notice that this one was something that was actually a cause. It wasn’t just let’s just run and get a medal,” says Participant Andrea Burney. “It was more let’s get this money and put it together and help Roanoke and help support the people that really need to be supported.”

If you missed today’s race, the 5k will happen again next year.

Click here, if you want to donate to support the ministry.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies report the operation happened from May 12th through May 14.
Drugs seized, more than two dozen people arrested in Operation Spring Clean-Up
Gary Koran mugshot
Man charged in Roanoke bank robbery
A default could impact thousands of families on social security in Virginia
What a U.S. debt default could mean for thousands of families in Virginia
FILE
Name released of Moneta drowning victim
Sunday's Forecast
Rain chances end tonight, gorgeous Sunday ahead

Latest News

NASCAR All-Star Weekend 7@four Show
WATCH: 7@four previews North Wilkesboro All-Star Race
Football Hall of Famer Jim Brown takes part in the "Sports and Race: Leveling the Playing...
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great and social activist, dead at 87
NASCAR Raceway
NASCAR Raceway
Preakness Stakes entrant First Mission works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness...
First Mission scratched from Preakness by vet 36 hours before Triple Crown race