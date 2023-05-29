UVA Baseball to host NCAA Tournament Regional
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Baseball team will play at home for its first few games in the NCAA tournament.
Virginia’s Davenport Field has been selected as a host site for an NCAA tournament regional for the first time since 2016.
The Cavaliers will host a 4-team, double-elimination regional Friday, June 2, to Sunday, June 4, and Monday, June 5, if necessary.
Here are the NCAA tournament sites:
- Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (34-21-1)
- Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-15)
- Charlottesville, Virginia – Virginia (45-12)
- Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (43-17)
- Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (39-19)
- Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (39-19)
- Coral Gables, Florida – Miami (FL) (40-19)
- Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (41-16)
- Gainesville, Florida – Florida (44-14)
- Lexington, Kentucky – Kentucky (36-18)
- Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (41-18)
- Stanford, California – Stanford (38-16)
- Stillwater, Oklahoma – Oklahoma State (41-17) through games of 5/28
- Terre Haute, Indiana – Indiana State (42-15)
- Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (40-19)
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina – Wake Forest (47-10)
By virtue of being awarded a regional, all 16 host institutions also have been selected to the 64-team championship field. All 16 regionals are scheduled for Friday, June 2, to Monday, June 5.
Virginia has been a host institution for NCAA Regionals 10 times (2004, 2006, 2007, 2010-2014, 2016, 2023).
The Cavaliers will be part of the NCAA Tournament field for the 20th time overall and 17th under Coach Brian O’Connor.
Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.