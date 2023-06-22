Hometown Eats: Ferguson Family Provisions

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - 2020 was a tough year for the food industry, but for one husband-and-wife team, it was the perfect push they needed to chase their dream.

We’re feeding our deep sea appetite with Ferguson Family Provisions for this week’s Hometown Eats!

“For seafood lovers, we hit the jackpot,” said FFP owner Matt Ferguson.

“People tell us all the time, ‘We’ve been looking for a great fish fry. Thank you so much for doing this,’” said FFP owner Jill Ferguson.

All aboard the Ferguson Family Provisions trailer, where husband and wife owners Matt and Jill Ferguson share over 30 years of professional kitchen experience, serving up some of the finest wild-caught seafood you’ll find in the Blue Ridge.

Bonded by their love of food and desire to one day upgrade the title of general manager to owner, this duo saw 2020 as the perfect time to take the plunge and be the captains of their own little yellow ship.

“Now is the time to do this while I’m out of a job; let’s do this. We got it started in about two months,” said Matt.

“I feel like God really prepared us for it. The 20 years in the restaurant business and working hard for somebody else just made us more stoked to do it for ourselves,” said Jill.

With faith as their navigation and their 4 kids as members of the crew, they set off with the plan to prepare big meals for families, but the dish that drove them wild was the fish. So Matt, originally from upstate New York, floated the idea to bring a taste of home to Virginia.

“There’s various places all the way up near Canada and down to my hometown, right outside Syracuse, and there’s fish fries every Friday; it’s a huge thing,” said Matt.

“When Matt told me he wanted to do fish fries I was like, what are you talking about, like fried catfish, ew, this is not going to workl we need to put all this other stuff on the menu,” joked Jill.

“We went out the first day and had grilled chicken and rice on the menu and didn’t sell a single one, so we changed after the first day and took stuff off the menu and focused on the seafood,” added Matt.

It’s tight quarters inside the trailer but these two know how to run a tight ship.

“We’re going to cook your food to order. That being said, we move really fast, when you see everything that we make, I think it’s pretty impressive,” said Jill.

“We’re proud of the product we serve, and we know it’s restaurant-quality and better than I say you get in lots of restaurants,” said Matt.

You’ll usually find them each Wednesday in Bedford and Thursday at this large lot in Troutville, but their Facebook page is the best way to keep up with where they’ll drop their anchor next.

Not a seafood fan? They have street tacos as well as steak and chicken cheese steaks. Whatever you want, hurry; this menu is empty in 3 to 4 hours.

“There really is something for everybody, even if you’re not a seafood eater, but if you are a seafood eater you don’t want to miss out on what we’re doing,” said Jill.

“Jill and I both love serving people, whether it was in the restaurant or in our church being able to donate time, making them happy is what we love to do,” said Matt.

Ferguson Family Provisions, a deep-sea hometown eat deep in the heart of the Blue Ridge.

