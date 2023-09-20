Birthdays
Money announced for pipeline safety in Franklin County

(WLUC)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has awarded $68,320 to Franklin County for pipeline safety projects, according to U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-9).

The funding is designed to provide hazardous materials education and training to public safety personnel, according to Griffith, who says the funds will also be used to purchase gas emergency monitoring equipment for pipeline areas.

“This grant from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration will provide Franklin County with support to keep people who live near pipelines safer as additional emergency training and gas monitoring resources will aid safety personnel in doing their jobs,” says Griffith.

