Hometown Eats: Lew’s Restaurant

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s always a pleasure when you find a restaurant that is a diamond in the rough, especially when it’s a place where you really get your money’s worth.

You likely knew about the original location on Williamson Road but maybe you haven’t stopped by the spot right outside downtown Roanoke. We’re checking out Lew’s Restaurant in this week’s Hometown Eats!

“Big sandwiches, big wings, affordable price, good service, I don’t really know what else to say other than everything here is good! Give it a shot,” exclaimed Lew’s Restaurant owner Hayden Payne.

In the eye of the Mill Mountain Star lies a true hidden gem in Southwest Roanoke. Welcome to Lew’s Restaurant.

“We’ve had a ton of support from the community, I love it over here in Southwest. It’s worked out wonders,” said Payne.

Hayden Payne grew up in Roanoke and how he became the owner of this joint is a literal rag to riches story.

“I got a random job at Lew’s when I was 17 years old in high school as a dishwasher and just worked there for 7 years and the owner, Steve Lewis, wanted out and he offered it to me and helped me with financing. It was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up and I just took it. Big thanks to Steve Lewis, he changed my life,” explained Payne.

That all went down at the original location off Williamson Road in the Hollins area, but little did Hayden know, expansion was on the horizon.

“A friend of mine, in fact he’s the general manager at the Hollins location, we used to live off Woods Avenue and would drive down here and see the Deli Shop and we always thought that would be a cool spot to have,” said Payne.

In 2017, Hayden had another opportunity he couldn’t let pass by.

“I was coming down the road one day and saw them unloading all the stuff out of the building, so I stopped in and asked to be put in touch with the owner because I really wanted to get this spot. That’s what happened, we started talking and it worked out,” said Payne.

And when you see the size of these sandwiches and burgers, you’ll understand why they needed more space! Payne said, “Well we try, I try to give people their money’s worth!”

I asked Hayden what his favorites on this big ol’ menu were, and he named three.

“My go-to lately has been the BBQ burger,”

A huge 8oz burger with another 5, maybe 6oz of pulled pork mixed with onions topped with cheese, cole-slaw, and barbecue sauce.

“The Italian sub,” listed Payne. It’s a large hogie roll with bologna, salami, ham, cole-slaw, hot peppers, onion, and cheese. It’s then baked in the oven before being topped with lettuce and tomatoes.

Finally, Payne deep fried 8 freshly hand-battered chicken wings, topped with their house-made Caribbean Jerk sauce. “Usually, every Friday night I take home 24 wings and do my best to eat all them,” joked Payne.

Being so close to another local favorite, Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges, Lew’s has become the pre-show destination.

“We always do the pre-concert parties so before any concert they have we’re running specials and we’re here for people to stop in and have a good time before they head out there,” said Payne.

You’ll also find specials throughout the week like a large pizza with unlimited toppings for $12.99 on Tuesdays and Sundays, all-you-can-eat spaghetti on Thursdays, and daily lunch specials.

“I enjoy the business, I like the pace of it, I mean it can be stressful, but you develop a relationship with the people you work with and some of them have been here forever and you’re working with some of your best friends. Then the customers and support from the community, I’ve met so many friends from people just coming here and developing those relationships really means a lot and those people come back to support you not only in business but in your personal life. I just love it,” said Payne.

Lew’s Restaurant, a hometown eat with two locations and one great flavor!

Lew’s Restaurant has two locations. The one featured in this story is located at 11 Walnut Ave SW, Roanoke, VA 24016. The original Lew’s Restaurant is located at 7707 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA 24019.

Lew’s is open Monday through Thursday 11am to 9pm. Friday and Saturday 11am to 10pm. Sunday 12pm to 9pm.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.