VSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lynchburg Friday morning.
Lynchburg police say they received a 911 call shortly before 7 a.m. from the 5100 block of Boonsboro Road.
An officer-involved shooting ensued during the response.
Lynchburg police say this is an isolated incident without a threat to the community.
