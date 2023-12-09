Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Digital Advertising Services
Military Shout-Outs

Person associated with Craig County Public Schools charged with crimes involving a minor

Logo-Craig County Public Schools
Logo-Craig County Public Schools(Craig County Public Schools)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person associated with Craig County Public Schools (CCPS) has been charged with crimes involving a minor, according to the school district.

Craig County Public Schools stated the person had periodic access to the school facilities, but was not an employee of CCPS. They had access to school facilities as part of contract services and community events.

The school has banned the person from all CCPS properties and events “due to the nature of the pending charges.”

CCPS states there has been an inspection of the schools to ensure the safety of staff and students, and no signs of wrong doing were found during the inspection.

The Craig County Sheriff’s Office also did not find any evidence of any risk to public safety involving the schools during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natural Bridge Zoo Under Investigation
GRAPHIC: Natural Bridge Zoo warrant describes alleged conditions
Stray shower chance Saturday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Storm brings rain, wind, and burst of late-day snow
Animals are now being seized from the Natural Bridge Zoo after a search warrant was served...
Animals seized from Natural Bridge Zoo during investigation; tiger euthanized
Person of Interest in Roanoke Tire Slashings
Roanoke police release image of person of interest in tire slashings
Person of Interest in Roanoke Tire Slashings
Suspect in tire slashings taken into custody

Latest News

Roanoke County Public Schools
Roanoke County police investigating “concerning social media posts” at Cave Spring Middle School
Saturday Morning Forecast - December 9
Live recording of WDBJ7 newscast
Birthdays and anniversaries for December 9, 2023
POTW Radford Davis
POTW-Radford Davis