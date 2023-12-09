Person associated with Craig County Public Schools charged with crimes involving a minor

CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person associated with Craig County Public Schools (CCPS) has been charged with crimes involving a minor, according to the school district.

Craig County Public Schools stated the person had periodic access to the school facilities, but was not an employee of CCPS. They had access to school facilities as part of contract services and community events.

The school has banned the person from all CCPS properties and events “due to the nature of the pending charges.”

CCPS states there has been an inspection of the schools to ensure the safety of staff and students, and no signs of wrong doing were found during the inspection.

The Craig County Sheriff’s Office also did not find any evidence of any risk to public safety involving the schools during the investigation.

