Advertisement

Webinar hosted for tips and information about realtor safety

The Bedford County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for the webinar.
The Bedford County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce for the webinar.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In a webinar that went on for just under an hour Friday, two organizations came together to give safety tips to realtors.

That collaboration between the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office comes less than two months after a Bedford County realtor was attacked near Smith Mountain Lake.

“When you can have extra security put in place, then those are gonna be deterrents for people to try anything or to try to harm someone,” said Wende Gaylor, Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

According to information presented by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office from the National Association of Realtors, 33 percent of realtors said they’ve had an experience that made them fearful for their safety.

However, of those polled, only 40 percent chose to carry a weapon of some sort.

But for those who don’t carry a weapon to defend themselves, the sheriff’s office says to use weapons of opportunity.

“Take a kitchen drawer, rip that thing out and just start swinging like crazy. Anything you can do to disorient that person,” said Robbie Burnette, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

But before it ever gets to that, they say some simple preventative steps should be taken first.

Things like meeting at an office or other public place, or bringing another person could help prevent any bad situations.

But if those aren’t possible, the sheriff’s office says asking police for extra patrol is an option.

“And just talk and say I’m so and so with Remax or whatever that may be, can you stop by or can you just kinda hang out in the area?” said Burnette.

Future self-defense or hybrid classes through this collaboration are to be determined.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County schools work to improve HVAC systems

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Appomattox County School Board votes to push back schools’ start date

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The school board cited the rise in coronavirus cases as part of their reason to delay the start of school.

News

Lightning strike rips bark off tree in Penhook

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Lightning stripped the bark off this tree during a thunderstorm over Penhook.

News

Taubman Museum of Art moves 62nd Annual Sidewalk Art Show online

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
You can watch art studio tours on the Taubman's website.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County Schools officials discuss HVAC changes due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They are creating negative pressure isolation rooms, among other changes.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Northam announces priorities for upcoming special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith
Governor Ralph Northam announced his administration’s priorities for the upcoming General Assembly special session.

News

Carroll County Schools excited to safely welcome students back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Along with a handful of extra sanitization measures and promotion throughout the facilities, the goal is to move back to full on-site days when it is deemed safe.

News

Part of Greenway in Roanoke closed because of rain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Heavy rain has already fallen and more is expected.

News

80 years since the historic “Savannah hurricane” stalled over Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The storm struck Savannah, Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane on August 12th, then moved inland and slowed down days after landfall. The end result was a stalled tropical system over mountainous terrain.