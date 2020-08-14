Webinar hosted for tips and information about realtor safety

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - In a webinar that went on for just under an hour Friday, two organizations came together to give safety tips to realtors.

That collaboration between the Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce and the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office comes less than two months after a Bedford County realtor was attacked near Smith Mountain Lake.

“When you can have extra security put in place, then those are gonna be deterrents for people to try anything or to try to harm someone,” said Wende Gaylor, Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO.

According to information presented by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office from the National Association of Realtors, 33 percent of realtors said they’ve had an experience that made them fearful for their safety.

However, of those polled, only 40 percent chose to carry a weapon of some sort.

But for those who don’t carry a weapon to defend themselves, the sheriff’s office says to use weapons of opportunity.

“Take a kitchen drawer, rip that thing out and just start swinging like crazy. Anything you can do to disorient that person,” said Robbie Burnette, Bedford County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

But before it ever gets to that, they say some simple preventative steps should be taken first.

Things like meeting at an office or other public place, or bringing another person could help prevent any bad situations.

But if those aren’t possible, the sheriff’s office says asking police for extra patrol is an option.

“And just talk and say I’m so and so with Remax or whatever that may be, can you stop by or can you just kinda hang out in the area?” said Burnette.

Future self-defense or hybrid classes through this collaboration are to be determined.

