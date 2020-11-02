New program takes aim at re-employing Virginians

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As community colleges across the state continue virtual learning, a new program is underway to boost employment.

It’s called the Re-Employing Virginians initiative and can be found at places like Central Virginia Community College.

“So if you are unemployed or underemployed and you’ve been receiving benefits, this is your opportunity to have a free training voucher for spring classes at Central Virginia Community College," said Chris Bryant, vice president for institutional advancement.

The initiative was created using $30 million of CARES Act funds.

Bryant says folks who are eligible can get enrolled in programs like information technology or health sciences at no cost.

“This is an opportunity for those who have had a tough go to have free college classes and training for the spring semester," said Bryant.

To be eligible, you must have received unemployment benefits on or after August 1.

Bryant says folks can also check if they’re eligible by going to the college’s website.

“We have the re-employing Virginians tile here. You can click on that. It’s gonna give you great information about how to be eligible," said Bryant.

However, there is a quick turnaround.

Bryant says folks have to enroll in spring classes by December 14 to claim their stake.

“So anyone who’s interested in this training voucher program must get enrolled by December 14 or it just will not be available again," said Bryant.

Central Virginia Community College will have about $500,000 for their part of the program.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.