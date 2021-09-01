Pittsylvania County officials prepare for upcoming ‘Worship at the Mountain’ festival

CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - As 10,000 worship music fans are set to come into Pittsylvania County this coming weekend, residents and county officials are gearing up for the crowds.

The Worship at the Mountain festival is the first of three music festivals at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

Pittsylvania County Public Information Officer Caleb Ayers says this weekend will somewhat serve as a preview to next weekend’s Blue Ridge Rock festival that is set to bring in close to 40,000 visitors.

“Gives all the agencies working on this, the Department of Transportation, State Police, Pittsylvania County Public Safety, Fire and EMS, our sheriff’s office, the list goes on and on, gives them a test run to run through how things will work,” said Ayers.

Starting Friday, residents and drivers can expect to see a change in the flow of traffic along Highway 29.

“From the Blairs Fire Department to Tight Squeeze, every crossover in the middle of the road will be closed, just for the use of emergency vehicles only just to mitigate the flow of traffic, so everyone looking to make a U-turn will have to drive up a little further,” said Ayers.

Amidst the work that has to go into making sure the event goes successfully on their end, the county is looking for to the economic gains that it is set to bring to the region.

