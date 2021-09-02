HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Organizer of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and other upcoming music events offers a preview of what fans can expect

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Rock fans are in for a huge treat come September 9, when the Blue Ridge Rock Festival kicks off.

Organizer Jon Slye with Purpose Driven Events says the festival was several years in the making, with the goal of giving fans the ultimate music.

“Basically, we’re fan focused, not monetarily focused. That transparency, that mindset to control pricing and to assist and be there with the fans every step of the way has really taken off like wildfire and has really resonated passionately within the rock community,” says Slye.

And the festival isn’t only featuring the musicians on stage.

There will be a wide variety of entertainment.

“I was talking to someone here locally, who is not at all into rock, and when they realized that there was going to be a full circus side show that’s coming to the event and when they realized there’s a club experience with Ludicris and T-Pain and Little John and Red Run from Run DMC, they’re like, wow, I kind of want to go, this is going to be exciting!,” says Slye.

If you’re not into rock, how about some country? The Blue Ridge Amphitheater will host the Blue Ridge Country Music

Festival in October. Tickets for that show are still available.

“We have Chris Young, We have Justin Moore, Chase Owen, Darius Rucker, we have Dustin Lynch. We have Toby Keith, who is one of the top five best selling country artists of all time,” says Slye.

And of course, with music- loving crowds come concerns about COVID-19. Slye says they’re not requiring vaccinations.

However, organizers are taking many safety precautions for performers and those enjoying the show.

“We’re going to be good to move forward. We’ve got enough land, where people can social distance if they’d like to. It’s outdoors. We have increased sanitation,” says Slye.

Here are links, if you’d like more information about the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the Blue Ridge Country Festival or Worship at the Mountain.

