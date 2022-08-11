Hometown Local
Roanoke County officials are investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad

All squad members are on suspension(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County is investigating the Hollins Fire and Rescue Volunteer Squad.

Roanoke County Police and the Internal Auditor are investigating volunteer operations and department funds. All of the squad’s members are on suspension.

Officials have not filed any charges yet.

In a statement, Roanoke County’s public information officer explained public safety operations will not be affected.

“There will be no disruption in the delivery of fire and rescue services to the Hollins area,” Amy Whittaker said.

Hollins Station 5 is staffed by Roanoke County career staff.

