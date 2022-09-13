75 cats and dogs at Pet Center after found at house in Callands

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 70 dogs and 5 cats were seized from a home on Sailors Creek Road in Callands last Tuesday and are currently in the care of the Pittsylvania Pet Center.

Animal control found more than 80 animals including a deer, turtles and rabbits alone with the door open.

The director of the Pet Center said they found the animals in poor conditions, but they are currently doing well.

“They were in feces and urine stressed out so of course, with the great help of our animal control officers and other entities of the county public safety. Everybody went out and did a great job and now these animals are where they need to be getting getting the care that they so deserve,” said Brent Weinkauf, director of the Pittsylvania Pet Center.

30 of the animals that needed medical attention were sent to the vet. They are all now in isolation at the Pet Center.

“They’re under our care,” said Weinkauf. “They’re all doing very well and in pretty good health overall. We’ve already started vaccinating them, treat them for fleas and ticks and then everything else under the sun.”

The Pet Center learned a lot about hoarding situations from the last case in April when 68 dogs were brought in.

“This situation was much better,” added Weinkauf. “We’re prepared for it. Everything went pretty flawlessly and I couldn’t be happier with the way things went. It’s a tribute to my staff here. We’ve got the best team.”

The addition of 75 new animals to the center on top of the influx of pet surrenders makes adoptions even more crucial.

“For one, you’re going to help out your local community and lower the overall pet population,” explained Weinkauf. “Second, you’re not going to get a better deal adopting a dog from any shelter, not just ours, with all the vaccinations paid for spayed, neutered, microchip, etcetera”

They say the dogs and cats will be available for adoption in two weeks.

The case is still under investigation.

