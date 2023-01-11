Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Hometown Holiday Helpers

Former MCPS superintendent discusses firing, launches campaign for school board

Former MCPS Superintendent speaks out
Former MCPS Superintendent speaks out(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County School Board fired former superintendent Mark Miaer in March 2022.

Since then, Miear says he hasn’t, legally, been allowed to discuss what happened. Now, all bets are off and Miear is sharing his side of the story.

“I want folks to know the truth and I gave them the truth,” Maier said.

Tuesday night, he spoke his mind at the MCPS School Board meeting for the first time since his firing.

“As for Mark, Sue and Penny, as superintendent, working with you was unbearable,” Miear said at the meeting. “You rarely mentioned students as a basis of your decisions, if you disagreed you found it acceptable to treat me and others with disrespect.”

Miear admits he got upset with MCPS School Board Deputy Superintendent Annie Whitaker during a March 10, 2022, discussion about the changing of his child’s name in school. He was told that argument is what led to his firing.

“I never talked to the school board, they never called me in” Miear said. “If there are other things that occurred, I don’t know what they are, because I never talked to the board about them.”

In the last 10 months, Maier says he realized he still has more to give and is now running for Montgomery County School Board in District B.

“I have definitely learned that the school board is important for the success of a school division and the superintendent who’s leading it,” he said. “Now I’d like no more than to help the current superintendent and help him be successful.”

WDBJ7 has reached out to all members of the Montgomery County School Board and was told the board is not ready to comment on the situation.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stewart Ave. SE Roanoke chase 1.10.23
Wanted man arrested after Roanoke car chase
A black bear is hibernating under a Connecticut family's back deck.
Family finds bear hibernating under deck
Curtis Spurlock mugshot
Virginia man gets life in prison for sex crimes involving children
Dot Skoko, owner of Dot's Dollar More or Less shop in Mt. Lebanon, Pa., hands a customer a Mega...
Mega Millions jackpot up to $1.35B after no big winner
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run

Latest News

BOCO Library Events
Botetourt Library holds winter events
Piedmont Arts scholarships
Piedmont Arts scholarship applications now open for local students
Former Montgomery County Superintendent Speaks Out
Former Montgomery County Superintendent Plans Run for Board
The former Montgomery Co. Public Schools superintendent Dr. Mark Miear is broke his months-long...
Former Montgomery Co. superintendent speaks about dismissal, announces school board run