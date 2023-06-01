Organization says motherhood belongs on the resume

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - HeyMama offers moms in business a community. The organization also wants moms who took time off to be with their children to not be afraid of that gap on their resume.

“We trademarked a movement called Motherhood belongs on the resume on motherhood on the resume in 2019, to tear down the cultural bias against mothers that’s impacting their careers, and recognize motherhood for what it really is, which is truly a training ground for leadership,” CEO Erika Hanafin Feldhus said.

A study from Bright Horizons shows 89% of Americans believe women and moms bring out the best in their employees.

“They have amazing negotiation skills. If you’ve ever tried negotiating with a toddler before bed, there is nothing that they won’t try to negotiate, such as the ice cream or device time right before they’re going to bed. And as a result, as a result, they’re also calmer in crises,” Hanafin Feldhus said.

HeyMama has created a motherhood badge people can add to their LinkedIn account profiles.

“I say wear that badge loud and proud; becoming a parent is the best thing that’s ever happened to me personally, and I know a number of women would feel the same.”

HeyMama offers membership programs for moms looking to get involved.

The company also hosts workshops where moms can learn how to add motherhood to their resumes effectively. The CEO encourages people to have a bit of humor when trying to get back into the workforce.

