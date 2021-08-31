Advertisement

Freedom First purchases downtown Roanoke Elmwood Building

Courtesy Freedom First Federal Credit Union
Courtesy Freedom First Federal Credit Union(Freedom First Federal Credit Union)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Freedom First Federal Credit Union has announced that it has purchased downtown Roanoke’s Elmwood Building (207 Bullitt Ave SE) as its new corporate headquarters for the future.

“Our continued growth has made it possible to purchase this terrific property where we will one day consolidate many of our business units into one location,” added President and CEO Paul Phillips regarding the purchase.

The Elmwood Building was built in 1919 and has been used by multiple businesses, including GE Digital as its most recent tenant. It is comprised of four floors and will continue to house GE Digital employees within the building.

Additional details can be found by visiting the Freedom First website.

