Pipeline opponents hold ‘violation vigil’ in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline held a ‘Violation Vigil’ Saturday in advance of a key hearing in Richmond next week.

The event at the Dogwood Dell amphitheater highlighted more than 300 water quality violations along the path of the pipeline in Virginia.

“My violation is number 48,” one of the participants said during the event. “It happened on January 22nd 2019 in Franklin County.”

On Tuesday, the State Water Control Board will consider a key permit that would allow MVP to cross more than 200 streams and wetlands in the Commonwealth.

“And we must understand that when we fight this fight against the pipelines or environmental injustice, we’re fighting against lives being destroyed,” said keynote speaker Rev. William Barber II, Chair of the National Poor People’s Campaign. " We’re fighting against communities being disrupted,” he said.

On Friday, a spokesperson for the Mountain Valley Pipeline said crews have successfully completed multiple crossings. In a written statement, Natalie Cox said completing construction and fully restoring the remainder of the right-of-way represents the best outcome for the environment, landowners and communities along the route.

Following is the complete statement from MVP:

Mountain Valley appreciates the Virginia DEQ staff’s diligence in performing a comprehensive review of the MVP project’s remaining waterbody and wetland crossings in Virginia. Total project work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline is nearly 94 percent complete, including more than half of the right-of-way fully restored; and crews have previously and successfully completed multiple crossings using both open-cut and trenchless crossing methods. Mountain Valley believes that completing construction and fully restoring the remainder of the right-of-way remains the best outcome for the environment, affected landowners, and communities along the route, as well as the homes and businesses – in Virginia and across the eastern United States – that need greater and more reliable access to affordable natural gas.

