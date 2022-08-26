Hometown Local
The first Puerto Rican restaurant opens in downtown Roanoke

Delicias Boricuas VA
Delicias Boricuas VA
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You can now find flavors from Puerto Rico in the star city for the first time.

Delicias Boricuas VA opened Monday and has since sold out three times.

Delicias means delight. Boricuas has indigenous roots and is what Puerto Ricans call themselves with pride.

Co-owner says they want to bring authentic flavors from the Island to Roanoke.

“We put out heart and soul into everything that we cook. We try to give them a little bit of the important things they can find around the island,” explained Karyna Nevarez. “Many of the staples that you can enjoy when you get there as a tourist or in vacation or even when you are a local.”

The restaurant will have a grand opening event on September 1st.

