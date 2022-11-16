Birthdays
New owner completes acquisition of Colonial Downs and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium

Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent County
Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent County(Colonial Downs)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Colonial Downs Racetrack and six locations of Rosie’s Gaming Emporium have a new owner: the company behind the Kentucky Derby.

Churchill Downs Incorporated announced it has completed the acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment and its operations in Virginia, New York and Iowa.

In addition to the racetrack in New Kent County, the company’s Virginia assets include 2,700 historical horse racing machines at Rosie’s locations, including Vinton.

