FBI charges Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office employee after allegedly molesting 9-year-old girl on cruise

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) has charged Justin Dale Sigmon, 47, with abusive sexual contact after a recorded incident with a 9-year-old girl on a cruise ship in May, according to court documents.

According to online documents and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office’s website, Sigmon is listed as an employee of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Court documents from the District Court of Southern Florida report the incident happened while Sigmon and his family were on a Carnival Cruise Line, which departed from the Port of Miami on May 25. The ship was at sea and sailed to Half Moon Cary, Bahamas on May 27, then sailed to Nassau, Bahamas on May 28.

On May 26, a witness reported Sigmon and his family were in the d dining room of the ship waiting for dinner to be served. Documents state The witness says they observed Sigmon molesting his 9-year-old female relative.

The witness reported they were sitting at the table directly adjacent to the table where Sigmon was seated and had a clear vision and an unobstructed view of the incident. The witness said they saw the 9-year-old seated on Sigmon’s lap for about 10 minutes where he was rubbing the child’s upper and inner thighs moving towards her “private area” with his hand.

The witness says they were concerned and began taking a video recording of the incident. Court documents say the incident was also recorded on the ship surveillance cameras located in the dining room.

The documents state the video recordings depict Sigmon rubbing the child’s upper and inner thighs underneath the skirt of her dress toward her private areas.

During several points of the touching, the victim pushed Sigmon’s hand away. Despite her efforts, Sigmon continued to inappropriately touch the victim’s upper, inner thighs, and groin area.

Court documents say the victim eventually got off Sigmon’s lap and sat in her own seat. Immediately after the victim got off of his lap, Sigmon placed both of his hands over his crotch area for an extended period of time concealing the area from public view.

A forensic interviewer interviewed the young victim and when asked about the incident that occurred in the dining room, the victim said that Sigmon did not touch her private areas and was touching her legs, below the area of her knee, and closer to her ankle. Court document state THAT the recordings directly refute the victim’s rendition of the incident.

Online court documents state that Sigmon did consent to an interview with law enforcement, which was not recorded. Sigmon told law enforcement that he understood that the touching could be perceived as ‘inappropriate’, but claimed it was not intended to be ‘sexual’. Sigmon stated that if another man touched his daughter in the same way he would have, “punched him in the face”. Sigmon also stated that he was covering his crotch area immediately following the touching because he was ‘cold; and denied being aroused by the incident.

The FBI special agent found there was probable cause to charge Sigmon with abusive sexual contact of a minor under 12.

Court records indicate he was charged when the cruise ship docked in Florida on Monday, MAY 29. Hector L. Flores has been assigned as Sigmon’s temporary attorney.

As of Saturday morning, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has not released any statement or information about the incident. or Sigmon’s employment with the department.

WDBJ7 has reached out to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for additional information but has not heard back. We will update this story as it develops.