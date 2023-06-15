Juneteenth Pride Party to take place at Culture Restaurant & Grill

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is an event that will combine Juneteenth and Pride Month Friday night in Danville.

The Juneteenth Pride Party will take place at Culture Restaurant and Grill from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

There will be lip sync and drag performances, live music by a DJ, and African storytelling and drumming.

They will also have resources to find businesses and organizations that provide thoughtful, high-quality care to LGBTQ people of color.

The event is the only one of its kind in the area.

“It’s so important to be able to go into spaces and to see yourself and see the contributions of LGBT folks and Black folks,” said Dr. Monica Motley, CEO of The Motely Consulting Group. “This provides that opportunity to celebrate those milestones at the same time because without that, you’re going to these events and you’re feeling othered or not seen. We continue to see more of a need to make sure that LGBT folks of color, whether it be in pride spaces or Juneteenth spaces, are really elevated, included, and supported.”

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite under 2023 Juneteenth Pride.

The deadline to purchase tickets is Friday at noon.

