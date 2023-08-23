Habitat for Humanity endures theft and vandalism in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Another Roanoke non-profit has become a target of thieves and vandals.

Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley has had a string of incidents at its headquarters and store on Melrose Avenue.

The latest occurred about a week ago, when someone destroyed an air conditioning unit on the roof of the building.

David Tate is the Director of Development. In the last 18 months, he said the organization has endured about a dozen serious offenses.

“We’ve got eight homes right now in the middle of construction, 22 families in our whole cycle,” Tate said in an interview. “We take this seriously and we’re doing good things for this community and so that I think is what’s got me so upset about this.”

Roanoke Police said they have investigated reports of vandalism and larceny at the Melrose Avenue location. But so far they have been unable to make any arrests.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.