Roanoke Co. to open Bonsack Fire and Rescue Station

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A new fire and rescue station is coming to Bonsack.

In 2022, Roanoke County finalized an $8 million sale of 2.25 acres from Parkway Church on the Mountain in the City of Roanoke.

They hope this fire station increases response time for those seeking emergency aid in the Bonsack area.

“Right Now we have to serve this area from other stations that are farther away. So this station will put us really in the heart of one of the fastest growing parts of our community. And, again, we’ll just improve that level of service for all citizens,” said Roanoke County Administrator Richard Caywood

The fire and rescue station is anticipated to open in early 2025 to serve communities in east Roanoke County.

