Queen of Clean: Best ways to hang a sweater
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With more cold days on the horizon, it’s time to pull out the layers.
If you’ve had the sweaters in a box, it can be time to hang them up!
The Queen of Clean shows us the steps on hang a sweater on a hanger - without getting off lumps and bumps!
Best Way to Hang a Sweater How To:
1. Fold the sweater in Half and line up the arms
2. Place a hanger in the armpit of the sweater
3. Fold across the hanger and tuck it under
4. Take both arms and tuck under
5. Hang in your closet
Linda Says: A great Space saver! For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.
Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.