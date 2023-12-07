Birthdays
Queen of Clean: Best ways to hang a sweater

By Queen of Clean
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With more cold days on the horizon, it’s time to pull out the layers.

If you’ve had the sweaters in a box, it can be time to hang them up!

The Queen of Clean shows us the steps on hang a sweater on a hanger - without getting off lumps and bumps!

Best Way to Hang a Sweater How To:

1. Fold the sweater in Half and line up the arms

2. Place a hanger in the armpit of the sweater

3. Fold across the hanger and tuck it under

4. Take both arms and tuck under

5. Hang in your closet

Linda Says: A great Space saver! For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com.

